Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 73,948 on Wednesday as 1,275 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Fifteen more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 641, he said.

Jharkhand now has 13,280 active coronavirus cases, while 60,027 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 26,763 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

