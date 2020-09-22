Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,673 on Tuesday as 1,321 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Nine more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 626, he said.

The state now has 13,504 active COVID-19 cases, while 58,543 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 37,483 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, he added.

