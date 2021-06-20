Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,44,405 on Sunday as 135 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,099, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by Hazaribag (15) and Ranchi (10).

The fresh fatalities were reported in Hazaribag and Jamtara districts.

The number of active cases dipped to 1,639, while 3,37,667 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 305 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.04 per cent, it said.

The state has so far tested over 93.42 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,086 in the last 24 hours, it added.

