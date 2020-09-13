Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 60,460 on Saturday as 1,420 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 542, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 14,844, while 45,074 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 22,238 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

