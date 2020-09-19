Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 68,578 on Saturday as 1,478 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 602, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 13,924, while 54,052 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 25,962 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

