Ranchi, Sep 10 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 56,897 on Thursday as 1,601 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 512, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 15,726, while 40,659 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Also Read | Realme 7 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Prices & Offers.

The state has tested 20,437 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)