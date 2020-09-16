Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 64,439 on Wednesday as 1,702 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 571, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 14,118, while 49,750 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 51,795 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

