Ranchi, Dec 5 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,990 as 219 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 978 after one more patient succumbed to the disease, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 94, followed by Bokaro (25), Dhanbad (24) and East Singhbhum (19).

Jharkhand now has 1,938 active coronavirus cases, while 1,07,074 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 21,977 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

