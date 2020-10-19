Ranchi, Oct 19 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 839, while 385 fresh cases pushed the tally to 96,352, a health department official said on Monday.

Three deaths were recorded in Ranchi and one each in Palamu, Koderma, Dhanbad and Deoghar.

Of the 385 new cases, 198 were reported from Ranchi, 23 from Bokaro, and 20 from East Singhbhum.

Jharkhand currently has 6,502 active cases, while 89,011 have recovered so far.

As many as 16,638 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

