Ranchi, Oct 17 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 95,425 on Saturday as 473 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 824, he said.

Jharkhand now has 6,543 active coronavirus cases, while 88,058 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 28,838 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

