Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 842, while 490 fresh cases pushed the tally to 96,842, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported from Bokaro, East Singhbhum and Deoghar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate OPD of SSCI in Lucknow, India’s Biggest Cancer Institute.

Of the new cases, 152 were recorded in Ranchi, 77 in Bokaro and 52 in East Singhbhum, he said.

Jharkhand currently has 6,220 active cases, while 89,780 have recovered so far.

Also Read | iQOO U1x With Snapdragon 662 SoC to Be Launched on October 21, 2020: Report.

As many as 28,908 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Monday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)