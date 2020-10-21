Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 97,414 as 542 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 849, he said.

Also Read | India Reports Over 50,000 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Surges to 76,51,108.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Ranchi and one each from East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Saraikela, Khunti and Dhanbad, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 196, followed by Dhanbad at 69 and Palamu at 47.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four Children of a Family Found Dead in Lalitpur, Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief.

Jharkhand now has 6,180 active coronavirus cases, while 90,385 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 25,307 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)