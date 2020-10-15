Ranchi, Oct 15 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,369 on Thursday as 633 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 811, he said.

Jharkhand now has 7,191 active coronavirus cases, while 86,367 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 27,063 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

