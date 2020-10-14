Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 805, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Remains in 'Poor' Category for 8th Consecutive Day With Rise of Pollutants in Atmosphere.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were recorded in Ranchi, two in Dhanbad and one in Chatra.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 364, followed by East Singhbhum at 48 and Bokaro at 38.

Also Read | Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Drug Launched by Glenmark Pharma in India.

Jharkhand now has 7,617 active coronavirus cases, while 85,314 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has conducted 32,186 sample tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)