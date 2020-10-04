Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 86,277 on Sunday as 877 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 734, he said.

The state now has 10,939 active coronavirus cases, while 74,604 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 49,758 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

