India News | Jharkhand: SIT Arrests Two in Connection with Petrol Bomb Attack on RSS Office in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the two accused in connection with the petrol bomb attack on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi, Jharkhand, police said.

As per the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) KV Raman, a special team led by the police commissioner was formed to track down suspects through CCTV footage.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the DSP said, "Two bottles have been found. FSL is examining them. Cyber DSP and other police officials have been tasked with the case. A team headed by the police commissioner has been constituted. On the analysis of the CCTV footage, we have got information about a few suspects."

This came after the CCTV visuals showed two youths hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi at 12:38 am. However, no damage was reported in the incident, Ranchi Police said.

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Meanwhile, BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed that the late-night petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office was part of a larger conspiracy to trigger widespread incidents across the state, demanding immediate arrests and the setup of a permanent police picket.

Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "At around 12:36 am, two men threw petrol bombs at the RSS office. They came by car with motorbikes accompanying them. This is a serious matter because. It was preparation for a bigger incident. We have spoken to the DC on it."

He further stated that, "In a way, it can be said that there was preparation to carry out a major incident across the state. And as soon as we got the information in the morning, we came and met the 'prant pracharak', got full information. Then from here, I spoke to the DGP, also spoke to the SP, and also spoke to the DC. So first, we have said that an arrest should be made in this matter, and then a police picket should also be set up."

Moreover, BJP leader Sanjay Seth condemned the petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office, labelling it a "big conspiracy" and demanding the immediate establishment of a police picket nearby.

Seth says, "An attack on the Sangh office. The Sangh office is our mother. At 12: 36 am, two youths throw petrol bombs at the Sangh office. It points towards a big conspiracy. We have spoken to the DC. The senior SP is not returning our calls. We have requested to establish a police picket near the Sangh's office." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)