Ranchi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,500, officials said.

The state government on June 29 had capped the rate at Rs 2,400.

Also Read | India Hits Back at UN Human Rights’ Chief Over Kashmir Criticism, Says ‘Fundamental Rights Granted, Grassroot Democracy Revived’.

The decision was taken in view of the fall in rates of the kits and related items required to conduct the tests, officials said.

Action will be taken against any private lab that charges more than the fixed rate, as per an order issued by the government.

Also Read | P Chidambaram Says India Unique Parliamentary Democracy Where No Questions Allowed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)