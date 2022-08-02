Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): After suspending four BJP legislators during the ongoing monsoon session for their unruly behaviour inside the House till August 4, Jharkhand Legislative Assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said that there is a limit to everything. He said he had to take action against these legislators to maintain decorum in the house.

The four BJP legislators - Dhullu Mahato, JP Bhai Patel, Randhir Singh and Bhanu Pratap Shahi were suspended from attending the proceedings of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha's ongoing budget session for three days.

The Speaker said, "A Speaker would never like to suspend any member of the House. Such a step is taken only to maintain the decorum in the House, there is no partiality in this."

Mahto refuted the allegation levelled by the BJP of partiality against the opposition legislators.

Earlier during the day, BJP MLAs were protesting against alleged corruption and loot in the government led by Hemant Soren. They demanded the resignation of CM Hemant Soren.

"We have been suspended by the Speaker who is working on the behest of the government. It is like he is their Speaker only. We raised the issues concerning common people including corruption done by CM's close associates, loot in this government, and other things. We also demanded CM's resignation. But we were suspended," said Randhir Singh, one of the suspended MLAs.

"The Speaker suspended me even when I was not in the house. This clearly shows that he is under the pressure of JMM and the government," said JP Bhai Patel.

The four suspended lawmakers will stage a protest and sit on dharna inside the Legislative Assembly premises near Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue against their suspension tomorrow. (ANI)

