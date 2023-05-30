Ranchi, May 30 (PTI) The Jharkhand Academic Council on Tuesday announced the results of Class 12 (Intermediate) Arts examinations, in which 95.97 per cent of 2.25 lakh students were declared successful.

The JAC also declared the results of intermediate exams (Class 12) for the Commerce stream, in which 88.60 per cent of 28,382 students were declared successful.

Also Read | Delhi Girl Murder: New CCTV Video Shows Accused Sahil Talking to a Friend at Crime Spot Hours Before Brutal Killing of 16-Year-Old in Shahbad Dairy Area.

Congratulating the students, Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted "I wish that all of you touch new heights every day. Hearty congratulations to all the parents and teachers on this occasion".

As many as 2.30 lakh students enrolled for the Class 12 Arts exams this year, and 2.25 lakh students appeared for it.

Also Read | Delhi: Ancient Copper Wheel, Bone Needle, Kiln of Kushana Era Unearthed in Latest Excavation at Purana Qila Site.

Around 2.16 lakh students passed the examination with 97,051 in the first division and 1.13 lakh in the second division.

In the Commerce stream, a total of 28,813 students had enrolled for the Class 12 state board examination. While 28,382 students appeared for it, 25,147 students passed the examination.

A total of 19,891 students passed the examination in the first division while 5,162 cleared it in the second division.

On May 23, the Jharkhand Academic Council announced the results of the Class 10 board examinations, in which 95.38 per cent of 4.27 lakh students were declared successful.

The JAC also declared the results of intermediate exams (Class 12) for the Science stream, in which 81.45 per cent of 73,833 students were successful.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)