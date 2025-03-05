Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Three CRPF jawans, including one assistant commandant, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa on Wednesday.

"Three CRPF jawans injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa. Injured Jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment. More details awaited," SP Chaibasa said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Shakes Kamjong District and Adjoining Areas, No Casualties Reported.

During an anti-naxal operation, the incident took place when a search was being conducted in the early morning.

Earlier in January, an encounter took place between security forces, including the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district.

Also Read | 'VIP Culture': BJP and AAP MP Swati Maliwal Slam Arvind Kejriwal As He Heads to Punjab's Hoshiarpur for 10-Day Vipassana Retreat With 'Lavish Convoy' (Watch Video).

According to Police reports, two INSAS rifles were recovered from the site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)