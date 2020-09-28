Koderma, Sep 28 (PTI) A truck carrying sand overturned in Jharkhand's Koderma district, leaving a large number of liquor bottles hidden under the pile scattered on a paddy field, police said on Monday.

As the news of the accident, which happened on Sunday near the Bariarpur-Jhanjhi More in the Satganwa police station area, spread like wildfire, vilagers looted the liquor bottles and fled, they said.

Due to the accident, the crop on the field was also damaged, they added.

A large number of liquor bottles hidden in the sand fell off as the accident happened and the villagers looted those and fled before the police could reach the spot, an officer said.

The driver and the helper of the truck, which was carrying sand that was lifted illegally, also absconded soon after the accident, he said.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

