Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman, returning home after being administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, was killed in a road accident at Kodarmakala village in Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

Rukhia Devi was riding pillion on a motorcycle when an auto-rickshaw collided head-on, they said, adding, she died on the spot.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

The auto-rickshaw has been impounded and the driver taken into custody, a police officer said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination in Medinirai Medical College, the officer added. The motorcycle rider, however, was reportedly unharmed.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)