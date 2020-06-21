Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Jharkhand on Saturday reported 59 fresh cases of COVID-19, following which the total crossed the 2,000-mark, according to the state health department.

The state has so far reported 2,024 cases and of them, 609 are at present undergoing treatment, it said in a bulletin.

Total 1,404 people, including 69 during the day, have recovered from the disease, it said.

Eleven people have died in the state due to COVID-19. Four of them were from Ranchi, two from Bokaro, and one each from Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma and Simdega, it added.

