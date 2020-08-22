Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally shot up to 28,231 on Saturday as 990 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 297, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,562, while 18,372 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

A total of 11,047 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

