Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said flight operations from the Deoghar international airport in Jharkhand will begin in the first week of November.

The runway construction has been completed on time, he said, while visiting the site to inspect the progress of the work.

The airport terminal is expected to be completed by December, the minister said, adding the routes will be finalised soon.

"Deoghar is an important pilgrim centre and a tourist destination visited by crores of people every year. Air connectivity will bring development to the region.

"An aerocity will be constructed close to the airport through a joint venture of the state government and the Airports Authority of India," Puri said.

Spread over 657 acres, the airport will comprise a 2,500-metre-long runway and a terminal building on 5,130 sq metre area, sources said.

The design of the terminal building will be inspired from the Baidyanath Dham temple structure and there will be paintings of Adivasi art, handicrafts and local tourist sites inside the airport, they added.

