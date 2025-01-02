New Delhi, [India], January 2 (ANI): As Delhi assembly polls inches closer, both the opposition BJP and ruling AAP are leaving no stone unturned attacking each other over several issues.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday hit out at the AAP government in Delhi, calling them the government of 'jhooth and loot.'.

"We believe in development. But, unfortunately, we are doing development in an unfavourable situation. Delhi has a govt based on 'jhooth and loot'. Our aim is to avoid their thinking and move ahead and do what we are known as. .....We wanted to listen to the citizens," the BJP MP said in a press conference.

Earlier, reacting to the allegations of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that the condition of farmers has never been "as bad as" it was during BJP's rule, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's office.

Sharpening her attack, she further alleged that the "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence."

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office, Atishi said, "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence. The condition of farmers has never been as bad as it was during BJP's rule. Farmers in Punjab are on hunger strike; tell Modi ji to talk to them. Stop doing politics on farmers' issues. Bullets and lathis were fired on farmers during BJP rule."

This came after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the AAP government in Delhi of blocking the Centre's welfare schemes for farmers in Delhi and called their policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer."

The Union Minister further stated that he had earlier raised the issue of Delhi's farmers' concern, but the Delhi government didn't "resolve these problems."

The letter dated January 1 reads, "I am writing this letter to you with great sorrow. You have never taken appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. The farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government have also been prevented from being implemented in Delhi by your government. There is no sympathy for the farmers in your government."

"Today, the farmer brothers and sisters of Delhi are upset and worried. Due to the non-implementation of many farmer welfare schemes of the Centre by the Delhi Government, the farmer brothers and sisters are being deprived of the benefits of these schemes. I had earlier also written a letter to you and informed you about the problems of the farmers of Delhi, but it is a matter of concern that your government has not resolved these problems," it added. (ANI)

