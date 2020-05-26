India News | Jind Reports First COVID-19 Death, Haryana Registers Highest Single-day Increase in Cases

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Jind district in Haryana reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday as the state recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of cases at 94, 33 of those from Gurgaon.

The number of coronavirus cases has now gone up to 1,305 in Haryana, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.

Also Read | IndiGo Passenger Who Travelled on 6E 381 Chennai to Coimbatore Flight Tests COVID-19 Positive.

With the fatality reported from Jind, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 17, according to the bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Gurgaon, the district worst hit by the pandemic, and 22 from Faridabad.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 32,791: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Five cases were reported from Ambala, including a truck driver who returned from Guwahati on May 24.

Mahendragarh (12), Panipat (five), Karnal (three), Kurukshetra and Bhiwani (three each), Palwal, Hisar and Rewari (two each), and Nuh and Sirsa (one each) also reported fresh cases.

Earlier, 75 infections were recorded in the state on May 4.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 464, while 824 patients have recovered. The state has a recovery rate of 63.14 per cent, fatality rate of 1.3 per cent, while the number of tests being conducted per 10 lakh people is 4,024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)