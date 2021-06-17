New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Thursday said it has facilitated the supply of 150 ventilators to the state governments of Haryana and Odisha.

This is in continuation to a series of steps taken by the stainless steel manufacturer to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

As states gear up in anticipation of an impending third wave, the company shipped 75 ventilators each, along with accessories for medical use, to both the states on Thursday.

"We fought the second wave with an uninterrupted LMO supply to several states from both our units, establishing the operational emergency COVID hospital in Hisar, and successful inoculation drives for our employees and their families.

"We are now ensuring better preparedness if and before the third wave hits us," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

So far, Jindal Stainless has supplied nearly 5400 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various hospitals and oxygen filling centres.

Through its units in Hisar and Jajpur, the company is supplying over 50 tonnes of oxygen per day to 50 plus medical facilities in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Odisha.

Additionally, the company is supplying LMO to the 500-bed COVID hospital set up in the premises of OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar.

The company also organised vaccination camps at its various office locations for its employees and their family members

Apart from this, Jindal Stainless has announced a policy to extend all-round support to immediate family members of all its employees who lost their lives to the current pandemic.

