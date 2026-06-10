India News | Jitendra Singh, Parvesh Verma Offer Prayers at Hanuman Temple as PM Modi Becomes Longest-serving Elected PM

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Jitendra Singh, Union Minister (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Parvesh Verma, Deputy CM, Delhi, on Wednesday offered prayers at the historic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Singh said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last 12 years, India's stature and respect have increased significantly across the world.

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"In the last 12 years, India's respect has increased, and for this very reason, today India is seen with greater respect everywhere. May Prime Minister Modi's age and leadership always remain safe," Singh said.

Highlighting India's growing global recognition, the Union Minister said Indians today take pride in identifying themselves abroad due to the country's enhanced international standing.

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"The way India has gained world recognition under the leadership of PM Modi, today, when we go abroad, we take immense pride in telling people that we are Indians. That is why today Parvesh Verma and I have come here to offer prayers for PM Modi's continued leadership and for the country's development," he added.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma described the occasion as a matter of pride and said prayers were offered for the Prime Minister's long life and continued service to the nation.

"We are very fortunate to have Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Today, we prayed to Bhagwan Ram and Hanuman Ji at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and wished PM Modi a life of 100 years so that he can continue serving the nation," Verma said.

He further expressed hope that India would continue to strengthen its global position and regain the stature of a "golden bird" under Modi's leadership.

Verma said the Prime Minister has always projected himself as a "Pradhan Sevak" rather than seeking power and has worked for the welfare of marginalised communities, farmers and every section of society.

"With the motto of collective faith and collective action, our government is moving forward," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the previous record held by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)