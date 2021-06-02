New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday reviewed the procurement of material required in the fight against COVID-19 for his Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

The minister has allocated Rs 2.5 crore from his MPLADS Fund for the procurement of the material, it said.

In a meeting with the District Development Commissioners of the six districts in his constituency -- Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar -- the minister took an update of the items procured, it said.

The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of these districts who were also present in the meeting gave their inputs and the minister directed them to be very prompt in listing out the items required in the fight against the pandemic.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the onus now lies on the procurement authorities of the Union Territory government to make the purchased material available as early as possible and his office is also constantly following up on it.

He expressed satisfaction that most of the COVID-19 care centres at panchayat levels in the constituency have been set up, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

"The minister said it was a matter of relief that the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases along with the mortality rate is on decline in the region,” it said.

During the meeting, Singh was informed that orders worth Rs 2.1 crore have already been placed out of his MPLADS Fund for the procurement of COVID-19-related material and that the delivery of the material will be expedited.

