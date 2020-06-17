India News | Jitendra Singh to Address Workshop on Good Governance Practices in Pandemic

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh will address a workshop on Thursday on good governance practices during a pandemic for officials of different countries, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The two-day workshop on June 18-19 would be attended by senior officials from Bhutan, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Somalia, Thailand, Tunisia, Tonga, Sudan and Uzbekistan.

Besides them, chief of staff, Sri Lanka Army, Major General HJS Gunawardena and senior Secretaries to government from Bangladesh will also attend the event, it said.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, will deliver the inaugural address at the workshop on COVID-19 -- ‘Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' -- through a webinar on Thursday, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

The other sessions on day one would cover state-level best practices in Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar and the district-level best practices in Kerala, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir.

The Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority G V V Sarma would chair the second session and the former Cabinet Secretary Ajit Seth would chair the third session.

On the day two, the sessions would include challenges for the health sector and the Vande Bharat Abhiyan. Sujatha Rao, former Health Secretary, government of India and CMD, Air India, Rajiv Bansal would chair these sessions.

The valedictory address would be delivered by Kshatrapati Shivaji, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), government of India.

Senior officials from participating countries would contribute to the deliberations.

V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and Director General, National Centre for Good Governance said the two-day workshop was jointly conceptualised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and National Centre for Good Governance with the objective of disseminating India's good governance practices to ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries.

