New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh is all set to inaugurate the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 26.

The conference would provide considerable momentum to e-governance initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance in improving end-to-end service delivery.

Delegates from central ministries and departments and 28 states and eight Union Territories have confirmed their participation in the conference. Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend this conference in Jammu.

An exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India's achievements in the field of e-governance, along with a Wall of Fame and photo exhibition on the award winners.

Organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in association with Jammu and Kashmir administration, the event will be held on November 26-27 in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

The theme of this Conference is "Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer".

November 26 is celebrated as 'Constitution Day' to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. As part of the celebrations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will administer a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution with all participants on November 26 in the Inaugural Session of the 25th NCeG.

The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) will be presented under five categories of the NAeG Scheme -- 2022 to 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels, Academic and Research Institutions and Public Sector Undertaking. This includes nine Gold and nine Silver Awards.

The valedictory session will be presided over by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 27.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, will also attend the valedictory session, which will witness the launch of digital initiatives in J&K and the signing of MoUs by the UT administration.

Digital governance across whole-of-the-government; digital economy strengthening start-up ecosystem and employment generation; modern laws to promote national growth and to secure citizen's rights; transparent and real-time grievance management system; 21st Century digital infrastructure for next-generation services and security in cyberspace; shifting the gear on emerging technologies from exploration to population scale solutions; the role of e-governance in bridging the digital divide; digital governance for enhancing Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living; digital transformation in Jammu and Kashmir; and e-governance initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir will be part of the discussions at the conference. (ANI)

