Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Hours after he made an objectionable tweet against the BJP-led government while targeting it over demonetisation, GST, "inflation, unemployment, and recession", Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Wednesday expressed regret over his remarks.

Patwari had tweeted: "Five daughters born in desire for a son! 1-demonetisation 2-GST 3-inflation 4-unemployment 5-recession! But "development" hasn't been taken birth yet!"

He later deleted his tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at the Congress over Patwari's tweet and accused it of "insulting" women.

In his tweet expressing regret over his earlier remarks, Patwari said: "Modi ji broke the back of the country's economy by demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession ..! The public endured all this only in the hope of development... I regret if anyone's sentiments have been hurt due to my tweet."

Chouhan demanded the expulsion of Patwari from Congress or apology by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"Till how long does the Congress will keep insulting daughters? This leader is the same Madam Sonia who drove your son on a motorcycle. Who gave him the right to insult daughters? Either Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation or oust Patwari for this act," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

