Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Three Shramik Special trains are set to leave from Katra railway station on Friday for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials said.

According to an official intimation on Thursday, the authorities have urged the migrant workers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir to register themselves with the Labour department and wait for their turn to go back home.

People will be allowed to board the trains only after they get approved for journey by the administration, it said.

The government has stated that all such movements will be with complete adherence to health norms and clearances.

