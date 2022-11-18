Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Three army personnel allegedly died after coming under an avalanche in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

Three soldiers of 56 RR came under an avalanche in the Machil sector in the Kupwara district near the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

Their bodies were recovered after a search operation, they said, adding that further details of the incident are awaited.

