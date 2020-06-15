India News | J&K Admin Committed to Facilitate Private Investment in Education Sector: Official

Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday expressed its commitment to facilitate those private players who invest in the education sector of the union territory, an official said on Monday.

"The government is committed to facilitate private investors to invest in education sector through Education Investment Policy-2020 (EIP-2020)," Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon said.

He was speaking during a video conference meeting convened to discuss implementation of EIP-2020 with several private stakeholders, an official spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella, Directors of School Education J&K and Chairperson J&K Board of School Education, Veena Pandita, he said.

Mission Director, Skill Development Department, besides several private stakeholders also attended the meeting, the spokesperson said.

During the video conference, threadbare discussions were held while seeking inputs from the investors to establish private colleges and universities in the union territory, he said.

Samoon said the universities have a great role to play in skill development and the need of the hour is to work in tandem with the industrial demand.

Welcoming investment in the education sector, Samoon said the administration is committed and wants to create a conducive atmosphere for a state-of-the-art educational ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said there is a need to attract the investors for the establishment of these private universities.

