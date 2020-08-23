Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Sunday asked officials to ensure that there is tight checking on Jammu-Srinagar national highway so that only the people with required permissions and negative COVID-19 test report are allowed to travel.

He also asked the authorities not to allow any person without a COVID-19 negative test report to perform the pilgrimage to the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine which was opened for the devotees along with other religious places on August 16 after remaining closed for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Realme C12 First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Flipkart & Realme.com; India Prices, Features & Specifications.

Reviewing the COVID-19 mitigation measures in Jammu division at a meeting here, the chief secretary asked the deputy commissioner, Ramban to consider random testing of truck drivers.

In view of resumption of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, Chief Secretary asked Deputy Commissioner, Reasi and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, to ensure that no person without a negative test report is allowed to perform the pilgrimage, the chief secretary said.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: 5-Year-Old Sick Girl Dies of ‘Starvation’, Say Reports; NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Case.

He stressed on ensuring a tight check at the designated check points so that no such person is allowed to pass, an official spokesperson said.

The Health department was asked to reserve bed capacities for more serious cases and to rationalise testing capacity, the spokesperson said.

Subrahmanyam also directed preparation of a strategic plan for a massive testing exercise in Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri districts.

The chief secretary took a detailed review of the COVID-19 case load, sample collection, positivity and hospital bed capacities in Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban districts, the spokesperson said.

"Each of these districts have a specific vulnerability issue and is required to be dealt with accordingly," the chief secretary said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)