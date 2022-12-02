Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian Army and the Kashmir Police recovered several arms and ammunition in a joint search operation on Thursday.

The Indian Army released a statement on Friday saying that based on specific inputs, a search was conducted in the area in which two AK rifles, two pistols, Narcotics and war-like stores were recovered.

Also Read | Jio Down: Upset Over Transfer, Employee Cuts Optical Fiber Cables, Causes Jio Internet and TV Cable Outage in Parts of Mumbai.

https://twitter.com/ChinarcorpsIA/status/1598630117391011840?s=20&t=EEH9kz7-i8Dm55zRU93gag

"Joint operation launched by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police on December 1. On receipt of specific inputs, a search was conducted in the area. Two AK Rifles, two Pistols, Narcotics & war-like stores recovered," the statement read. (ANI)

Also Read | Nashik Horror: Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near Manmad-Daund Railway Tracks with Arm, Finger Severed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)