Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday expressed its resentment for not being invited to the all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir BSP president S R Majotra said his party represents the sentiments of Scheduled castes and a majority of Other Backward Classes and other minority communities, particularly living in Jammu province.

“We condemn the 'anti-Dalit and anti-poor' decision of the central government which has ignored us in the all-party meeting,” he said, asking secular forces especially the Dalits, OBCs, minorities and Muslims to unite and give a “befitting reply” to BJP in the upcoming elections.

He claimed all concessions envisaged in the constitution for the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs have not been implemented in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) welcomed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaraton (PAGD) decision to take part in the all-party meeting.

“We hope the political stalwarts will use the opportunity to work for the upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of peace and development,” JMF chairman Shuja Zaffar said.

He called for the release of all political prisoners to create an atmosphere of “good will” and a special package for the rejuvenation of the domestic industries, including paper mache, shawl, wood carving, carpet weaving and silk industry to tackle growing unemployment.

