Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) 'Chhari-Mubarak', 'Pujan' and 'Visarjan" was performed on the banks of Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Sunday, marking the ritual culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra.

The annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak – the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- culminated at Pahalgam with its last rituals 'Pujan' and 'Visarjan', its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri said in a statement.

Group of seers and pilgrims who had come from various parts of the country joined the pujan. Later, 'Karri-Pakouri' 'bhandara' was organized and 'dakshina' was offered to them.

Addressing the gathering, Giri congratulated and thanked the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, J-K Police, Health Department, people and all the agencies involved with making arrangements, for the successful yatra.

He appreciated the services rendered by all the voluntary organizations for providing langar, medical and other facilities to the pilgrims.

He also expressed happiness over the cleanliness at the camps.

Giri appreciated the efforts made by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir as well as Anantnag administration for making annual pilgrimage a success. PTI

