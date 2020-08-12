Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) A soldier was killed and another injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of militants there, they said.

Also Read | Celebrations at ISKCON Temple in Noida on Janmashtami, Darshan Will Be Shown Live on YouTube & Facebook Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the personnel, injuring two soldiers.

The injured were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 2 Dead, 60 Cops Injured as Violence Breaks Out Over Inciting Social Media Post, Accused Naveen Arrested For Sharing Derogatory Facebook Post.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)