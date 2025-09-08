Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Guddar forest of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Army and CRPF are on the site, Kashmir zonal police informed.

In a tweet on X, Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence. "Jammu and Kashmir police has stated encounter in Based on specific intelligence, #encounter has started in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details to follow @JmuKmrPolice", the tweet said.

Further details about the operation are awaited. (ANI)

