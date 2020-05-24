India News | JK Footballer Says Police Misbehaved with Him when He Was Going to Meet His Ailing Mother

Srinagar, May 23 (PTI) A reputed Jammu and Kashmir footballer Saturday accused policemen of behaving rudely with him and detaining him when he was going to meet his ailing mother, but officials said he was travelling without a pass required during lockdown.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo said he was detained at a police station for about two hours.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

"I was on way from Hyderpora to Rainawari where my mother lives after I received a call that she was very ill, critical. When I reached Budshah Chowk, I was stopped by police and they misbehaved with me," Wadoo said.

"They told me if your mother is dying, let her die. They asked me to come out of the car and a police officer took the car to a police station. I was also taken to a police station and detained there for about two hours," he said, adding he was let go afterwards.

Also Read | Haryana: Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Wadoo said he could not visit his mother because of the incident.

A police official said Wadoo was travelling without a pass required for movement in the city.

District administration has now issued a pass to the footballer.

“Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has now issued a pass to me and I will visit my mother in the morning tomorrow,” Wadoo said.

Wadoo represented the Indian men's football team from 2005 to 2011 as a defender and has played for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Salgaocar, Pune City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC. He is currently in the coaching setup of Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC as an assistant coach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)