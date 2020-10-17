Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government approved the detailed project reports amounting to Rs 238.45 crore for augmentation of oxygen generation and allied equipment for oxygen supply at all the associated hospitals of the Union Territory on Saturday, officials said.

This was revealed by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dulloo here.

He said the project will be implemented at the government medical colleges (GMCs) of Jammu and Srinagar, 18 district hospitals, five new medical colleges, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar and a liquid oxygen tank for an amount of Rs 10.73 crore is being set up in GMC, Jammu.

The proposal for augmentation of oxygen supply at 30 community health centres (CHCs) and sub-division hospitals (SDHs) by installing a gas pipeline system amounting to Rs 60 crore has also been approved under a World Bank project for the strengthening of healthcare institutions, Dulloo said.

Further, the central government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to facilitate the installation of oxygen-generation plants at the government hospitals, after assessing their capacity requirement, he added.

This procurement will be facilitated through the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the financial implication will be borne by the Union government, Dulloo said.

The requirements of 29 institutions for installation of oxygen-generation plants have been received from both the directors of health services, along with the proposed capacity, he added.

