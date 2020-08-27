Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Thursday accorded sanction to the submission of a draft J&K Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for its promulgation, an official spokesman said.

He said the council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Should Remove Hindi Signages From Metro Stations, Trains, Says Kannada Development Authority Chief.

The passage of the Bill will pave the way for deeper integration of an electronic market network throughout the country through e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), the spokesman said.

He said it will, consequently, prevent leakages at intermediary level by eliminating brokers and distributors by enabling farmers to directly sell their produce in the open market.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,840 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest in Past 48 Days; Recovery Rate Dips to 89.5%.

For managing the assets and regulating activities of various fruit mandis in J&K, the proposed Bill provides for establishment of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), he said.

It further includes several provisions for welfare of farmers ranging from contract farming, direct marketing, special commodity market, setting up of markets in private and cooperative sector, to e-trading, single point of levy of market fee, single registration of market functionaries, unified single trading license and alike, the spokesman added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)