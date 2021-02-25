Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up biodiversity management committees (BMCs) in 276 intermediate block-level panchayats, 4,290 village panchayats and 71 urban local bodies with the objective of conservation of biological diversity, officials said.

This was conveyed by the officials at the first meeting of J&K Biodiversity Council held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chairman of the Council Dr Mohit Gera.

The preparation of the people's biodiversity registers (PBRs) has also been completed in 4,290 village panchayats and 71 urban local bodies with the help of nine different line departments and consultation with members of biodiversity management committees and experts in biodiversity, indigenous knowledge and traditional practices, they said.

The Council was constituted by the Union territory government with the objective of conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of its components and fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising out of the use of biological resources and knowledge.

The meeting updated upon PBRs, restoration and rehabilitation of the plant and animal species on verge of extinction, procedures for sustainable utilisation of biodiversity, updation of strategy and action plan for biodiversity conservation and collaboration with universities and other institutions for studies related to biodiversity conservation in Jammu & Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)