Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday issued detailed guidelines for the secure handling of sensitive and classified official communications, urging officials to strictly use government email services and its secure instant messaging platforms for transmitting confidential and restricted information.

The circular, issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma, highlights the increasing use of third-party platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail for sharing sensitive information, which poses significant risks.

"It has come to the attention of the administration that there is an increasing trend among officers and officials to use third-party tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail and other similar platforms for transmitting sensitive, secret and confidential information," Verma said.

“This practice poses significant risks to the integrity and security of the information being communicated. Using third-party tools can lead to unauthorized access, data breaches and leaks of confidential information,” he added.

Verma emphasized that platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail lack the stringent security protocols required for official communications.

“The use of such tools could jeopardize the integrity of governmental operations and lead to severe security breaches,” he said.

The officials are directed to use NIC email or government messaging platforms like Samvad and Sandesh for confidential and restricted communications.

With regard to information classification, it was impressed upon the officials that information classified as top secret and secret should never be transmitted over the internet and must only be shared through closed networks with SAG-grade encryption.

"The departments are required to implement firewalls, white-list IP addresses and ensure access to e-Office systems through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Only authorized personnel are permitted to use these systems. Top secret and secret information should only be transmitted on leased-line networks," Verma said.

Referring to fresh guidelines on video conferencing (VC), the circular stated that only government-approved VC solutions from CDAC, CDOT or NIC are permitted.

"Access controls such as waiting rooms and participant registration are mandatory. Top secret and secret information must not be discussed during VC meetings," he added.

The officials working remotely should use security-hardened devices connected to office servers via VPNs and firewalls. Sharing top secret and secret information in work-from-home settings is strictly prohibited, the circular noted.

The government also imposed restrictions on smart devices for transferring sensitive communication.

"Devices like Amazon Echo, Google Home, and similar digital assistants must be removed from offices during discussions of classified issues. "Smartphones should also be deposited outside meeting rooms when discussing sensitive topics," it stated.

The circular warned that non-compliance with these guidelines would result in disciplinary action.

“These measures are critical to maintaining the confidentiality and security of government communications,” Verma said, stressing the need for vigilance and adherence to these protocols.

