India News | JK Govt Sends 26564 Migrant Workers to Their Native Places

Jammu, May 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has so far sent 26,564 migrant workers stranded in the Union Territory to their native places, an official spokesman said Wednesday.

Three Shramik Special trains carrying about 4,878 migrant workers bound for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh left Katra on Wednesday, the spokesman said.

With this, the total number of migrant workers sent back to their home states and UTs through Shramik Special trains from Katra since May 19 has reached 26,564, he said.

So far, the government has arranged 16 migrant special trains.

