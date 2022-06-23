Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday constituted a five-member high level committee for overall coordination for the G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory, an official order said.

Housing and urban development principal secretary will head the committee formed in response to a June 4 communication from the Ministry of External Affairs, the order said.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee…for overall co-ordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K," the order issued by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

The members of the committee include Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol) and Administrative Secretary (Culture).

"Further, principal secretary to the government, housing and urban development department is also nominated as UT level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G-20 meetings in the Union Territory of J&K," the order said.

