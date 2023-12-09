Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi-IPS on Saturday chaired a security review meeting in North Kashmir's district Bandipora to assess and enhance the security measures.

The security meeting was attended by DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta-IPS, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma-IPS, Additional SP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat-JKPS and other officers of the district.

IGP Kashmir while chairing the meeting stressed upon strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

He stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence alongwith technical inputs to flush out the inimical elements besides exhorting upon to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities.

He also stressed upon the officers to keep a hawk-eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell-bent on disturbing the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, VK Birdi said that law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks.

IGP Kashmir directed for finalization of the pending cases/public complaints to give relief to the general public and directed for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them for conducting the investigation.

The IGP reiterated the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance and urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of continued efforts to enhance security measures. He briefed the officers to ensure the highest standards of public safety and urged them to work impartially and take stern action against any violation of the law. (ANI)

